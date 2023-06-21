The Roswell Invaders swept a five-game series against the Blackwell Flycatchers on Monday at Joe Bauman Stadium with a final score of 18-8.
Last Wednesday night, Invaders pitcher Sam Russell and relief pitcher Ian Concevitch had six strikeouts each with Russell pitching five innings and Concevitch pitching four.
Outfielder Robert Morosetti led the team with five RBI, followed by first baseman Lance Myers and catcher Joel Moore with four each. Morosetti and Moore also hit one home run each in this game. Outfielder Rodney Tennin, shortstop Micah Walker and Morosetti both scored three runs each.
The Invaders went off during this series against one of the Pecos League’s newest teams. In the five-game stretch, Robert Morosetti led the team in RBIs with 23 and second baseman Colton Adams led in runs with 19. Outfielder Seth Schroeder led the team in stolen bases throughout the series with six.
Roswell pitchers also performed well during the series. On Thursday, Rene Ramirez, Ian Concevitch and Anthony Moore had three strikeouts each. Humberto Vela struck out four in six innings pitched and Jonathan Fleckenstein closed out the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader with two in one inning. On the same day, Alvery De Los Santos matched his season-high with eight and a two-run homer to boot.
The following day, Edgar Martinez broke his season-high in strikeouts with 16 in a 17-10 win on Sunday. Austin Stibbe contributed one strikeout and Alex Bolton closed the game with three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
The Invaders are 14-3 on the season, winning nine of their last 10 games and leads the Mountain Division of the Pecos League. Roswell will host the second-place Trinidad Triggers tonight at 7 p.m.