The Roswell Invaders took care of business at home against the visiting Austin Weirdos on Wednesday, ending their homestand with a 6-2 record.
The Invaders put up 21 runs in the first game against the Weirdos without allowing any runs on Monday's game. Roswell's Robert Morosetti led the team in RBI with six, with three runs scored. Rookie second baseman Tom Shirai led the team in runs with five. Roswell's shortstop Colton Adams had two RBIs and three runs.
Roswell's rookie pitcher Edgar Martinez had 14 strikeouts against Austin in six innings pitched with an ERA of 2.25. Alex Bolton relieve Martinez and followed up with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.
In the second game, the Invaders won with a final score of 22-2. This time, Roswell's third baseman of the game, John Tuttle, led the team in RBIs with six, followed by Colton Adams with four. Adams had two home runs and Tuttle had one in this game. Roswell's Micah Walker, Joel Moore, pitcher Anthony Moore and Dillan Smith had two RBIs each.
On defense, Anthony Moore pitched five innings, with four strikeouts and an ERA of 6.75.
The third game was delayed an hour due to a brief downpour on Wednesday. The Invaders took the early lead in the first with five runs, punctuated by a three-RBI home run by John Tuttle. Micah Walker also had a single RBI home run in the second and Colton Adams had a three-RBI homer in the sixth.
The Weirdos put up a good fight in this game and put up four runs on the board, thanks to the Austin's DeMarcus King's three-RBI home run in the sixth inning. Despite the Austin run, the Invaders early lead held against the Weirdos and the game ended with a final score of 9-4.
The Invaders are on a road stint against the Saguaros in Tucson, Arizona starting Thursday that will end on Saturday. The Invaders will have a three-day break before facing the Santa Fe Fuegos on June 14.