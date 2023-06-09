The Roswell Invaders took care of business at home against the visiting Austin Weirdos on Wednesday, ending their homestand with a 6-2 record.

The Invaders put up 21 runs in the first game against the Weirdos without allowing any runs on Monday's game. Roswell's Robert Morosetti led the team in RBI with six, with three runs scored. Rookie second baseman Tom Shirai led the team in runs with five. Roswell's shortstop Colton Adams had two RBIs and three runs.