The Roswell Invaders defeated the Garden City Wind at Clint Lightner Baseball Field in Garden City, Kansas, by a final score of 6-4, Wednesday.
The win against Garden City put the Invaders at .500 for the season. Roswell had not lived up to expectations with a record of 2-8 on the road, but they flipped the switch in these past few games.
“We came out ready to go,” Invaders manager Lance Myers said.
Garden City’s current record is 17-4, including two recent losses against Roswell.
“Right from the get-go, we played hard, used the entire field, played well defensively and it all came together,” Myers said.
The Invaders won last week against Alpine and now have a series sweep against the top team in the Mountain Division.
Invaders starting pitcher Rene Ramirez allowed zero runs in the seven innings he pitched against Garden City. The Invaders had a tough time during the last two innings defensively but their two-run lead held.
Outfielder Jonathon Bigley scored two runs and hit a home run on a 2-strike count in the seventh inning and infielder Kevin Roque had two RBIs.
Infielder Matt Rodriguez and outfielder Juan Diego Montes scored an RBI each with two runs scored for Montes and one run for Rodriguez.
The Invaders will be playing the Alpine Cowboys through Sunday at Joe Bauman Park.
“We got some good momentum coming into this home stand against Alpine,” Myers said. “Regardless of the record, we just need to keep playing good baseball, continue to make the routine plays, have good at-bats, and put things together. We don’t need to press and try to do too much. They are a big rival in the league. Even more so for me since I played in Alpine for three years. These are games I definitely have circled on the schedule regardless of the record. As long as we continue to get quality starts and the bullpen is ready to do our job offensively and defensively, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.