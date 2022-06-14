The Roswell Invaders lost against the Trinidad Triggers over the past weekend by final scores of 9-7 on Saturday and 16-15 on Sunday at Joe Bauman Park.
The Invaders were looking to take down the Triggers after losing two close games on the road.
In the Saturday game, the Invaders led the game from the first to the eighth inning, but one error cost Roswell two runs in the ninth for the Triggers to take the game.
In terms of Roswell’s offense on Saturday, outfielder Juan Diego Montes scored three runs and had one RBI in three at-bats; and infielder Matthew Rodriguez had three hits, one run and two RBIs in five at-bats.
Roswell outfielder Dillan Smith, infielder Robert Morosetti and catcher John Tuttle scored one run each.
Defensively, Roswell had two errors in the first inning and one in the ninth. Invaders pitcher Ian Concevitch had five strikeouts in five innings pitched; Sam Russell had three strikeouts in two innings pitched; and Jonathan Chinchilla and Seth Burris had one strikeout each.
On Sunday, Roswell was down 10 runs against the Triggers in the first four innings. After shutting down the Triggers in the fifth and sixth innings, the Invaders went on a 10-2 run and scored another run in the ninth.
However, Invaders manager and first baseman Lance Myers was put out for the third out, ending the inning for Roswell.
Invaders outfielders Juan Montes and Jack Matero combined for six runs and three RBIs in five at-bats; Lance Myers had one run and four walks in three at-bats; and Morosetti scored two runs, had one RBI and two walks in four at-bats.
Roswell outfielder Nolan Bodeau, infielder Kevin Roque, pitcher Zakary Jordan, outfielder Jonathon Bigley and infielder Colton Adams scored one run each.
On the defensive end, Roswell had four pitchers in the game. First, it was pitcher Zakary Jordan that started the game.
Jordan had five strikeouts in three innings pitched but had 10 runs against him. Next, Rene Ramirez had four strikeouts but allowed four runs in two innings pitched. The third pitcher was Christopher Guzman, who allowed one hit and two runs in one inning pitched. The closing pitcher was Carlos Pena, who had four strikeouts in two innings pitched.
