The Roswell Invaders lost three games on the road against the Tucson Saguaros ending their chances at the postseason this year.

Despite the solid start for the 2023 season, the Invaders began to slow down in July. The Invaders were coming off a do-or-die win game against the Garden City Wind when they traveled west to Tucson to face the Saguaros and their last chance at a postseason spot.