The Roswell Invaders lost three games on the road against the Tucson Saguaros ending their chances at the postseason this year.
Despite the solid start for the 2023 season, the Invaders began to slow down in July. The Invaders were coming off a do-or-die win game against the Garden City Wind when they traveled west to Tucson to face the Saguaros and their last chance at a postseason spot.
The first game against the Saguaros was close with a final score of 12-10. The Invaders put up six runs early on and put in another four in the ninth inning. However, the Invaders had too many empty innings to put them over the top. Roswell outfielder Seth Schroeder led the team with three RBIs. Schroeder and catcher John Tuttle put up two runs each. Roswell starting pitcher Alex Bolton had four strikeouts.
One game was rained out, which forced the teams into a doubleheader on Sunday. The two games ended 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. Sunday’s first game was a heartbreaker as Tucson left fielder BJ Minarcin brought in third baseman JuJuan Franklin in the bottom of the ninth inning. For the second game, the Invaders did not get over the three-run deficit Tucson dug in the bottom of the first. Roswell’s right fielder Jaden Burns had one RBI with pitcher McKinley Scott and third baseman Dillan Smith scoring one run each. Scott also pitched five strikeouts in five innings. Relief pitcher Armando Ceballo had one strikeout in one inning.
The Invaders ended their season with a record of 29-23, just missing the fourth postseason spot to Garden City.
“The last month was kind of a struggle,” Invaders manager Lance Myers said. “Despite losing against Tucson, we were right there in games. Those games were very close and it just didn’t fall our way. Sometimes, that’s just baseball. I was happy and proud of the team. They responded to the adversity and didn’t just roll over. We kept fighting, playing and we were right there on those games. Like I said, it just didn’t go our way and that’s just baseball.”