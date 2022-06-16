The Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Santa Fe Fuego in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday at Joe Bauman Park. The final scores were 15-10 Tuesday and 22-9 Wednesday.
The Fuego opened up the first game by going up by six runs in the first two innings and shutting down the Invaders in the bottom of the second.
Roswell retaliated by locking up Santa Fe in four innings straight. The Invaders took the lead in the bottom of the fourth by stringing together eight runs in the bottom of third, fourth and fifth.
Santa Fe tried to chip at the Invaders' lead in the top of seventh and eighth but the Invaders matched them run for run. Roswell finished the game with a shutout ninth inning.
Roswell’s third baseman Matthew Rodriguez scored six runs, three RBIs, and two home runs. Robert Morosetti and Colton Adams had a home run and two RBIs each. Kevin Roque had three runs batted in.
In terms of defense, Invaders starting pitcher Jarod Sprinkle had six strikeouts in six innings pitched and allowed six runs. The second pitcher, Carlos Pena, struck out three batters in two innings but allowed four runs. The Invaders' closing pitcher, Jonathan Fleckenstein, closed out the game with three strikeouts and allowed one run.
The Invaders had one double play recorded. Catcher John Tuttle had 13 putouts in 14 total chances.
On Wednesday, the game started similar to the last game, 3-3 in the first inning, but in this game, Santa Fe could not stop the Invaders.
Roswell scored at least one run in all innings except for the ninth and the Fuego were held to zero runs in four innings.
Offensively, it was Morosetti who hit two home runs, four RBIs, and scored six runs. Right behind Morosetti was catcher Jack Matero with four RBIs and three runs. Center fielder Juan Diego Montes had three RBIs, three runs and a two-run homer.
Second baseman Kevin Roque and left fielder Nolan Bodeau had two RBIs each. Manager and first baseman Lance Myers only had one hit but scored three runs.
Defensively, starting pitcher Anthony Moore had five strikeouts and allowed eight runs in five innings pitched. The second pitcher for Roswell, Jonathan Chinchilla, had three strikeouts and allowed zero runs in two innings. Roswell’s closing pitcher Seth Burris had one strikeout and allowed two runs in one inning pitched.
Lance Myers had seven putouts in seven total chances and Jack Matero had nine putouts in nine total chances.
The Invaders are playing at the Tucson Saguaros Friday and will be back this weekend to play the Colorado Springs Snow Sox.
