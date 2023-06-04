The Roswell Invaders have gone 2-1 in their season-opening series against the Alpine Cowboys after splitting a doubleheader on Friday at Joe Bauman Park.
The Invaders had to postpone Thursday's game to clear out the flooded field that afternoon, making Friday a doubleheader.
Roswell played well against Alpine in the first game. The Invaders stopped the Cowboys for seven innings, allowing zero runs for the visitors. Rookie pitcher Humberto Vela had six strikeouts in his debut for the Invaders, allowing zero runs and one ball on base in seven innings pitched.
Roswell's third baseman Dillan Smith hits the first home run of the season for the Invaders with a three-RBI homer. Smith led the team in RBIs. Centerfielder Seth Schroeder continues to make an impact by stealing two bases and scoring two runs for the Invaders.
In the second game, Alpine got the best of Roswell by scoring two in the second inning and stopping the Invaders offense. The Invaders recorded just three hits against the Cowboys. Despite their struggles on offense, the Invaders defense held the Cowboys for six innings. Roswell veteran pitcher Ian Concevitch had five strikeouts in four innings pitched, Alex Bolton had one strikeout in two innings pitched, and McKinley Scott had one strikeout in half an inning pitched.
The Roswell Invaders continued their homestand against the Tucson Saguaros with a two-game series that began on Saturday night. A final score was not available by press time. The Austin Weirdos come to Roswell for a three-game series starting Monday before going on a road stint against the Saguaros from Thursday through next Saturday.