The Roswell Invaders lost against the visiting Weimar Hormigas in extra innings Thursday at Joe Bauman Park by a final score of 10-7.
Roswell started off the first three innings ahead by one run but the Hormigas were right there to nip at their heels.
The Invaders we able to get three runs in the bottom of the third and the sixth to keep a two-run buffer on Weimar. This included a wild infield home run from shortstop and pinch-hitter Colton Adams.
The Hormigas kept up with Roswell. The Invaders had seven innings without any runs compared to the Hormigas’ four by the end of the night.
"It was a tough game to swallow," Invaders manager Lance Myers said. "Three out of their 10 runs came from walks and two came from errors. Late in the game, we make a couple of errors that wound up costing us the lead. After that, they hit the ball in the right places and made it happen."
The Hormigas put up three runs in the ninth but the Invaders were able to score one more run to force an extra inning.
However, the Invaders — after the Hormigas put up three runs in the top of the tenth — were unable to put any balls in play in the bottom of the inning.
The Invaders are set to face the Alpine Cowboys Sunday at 7 p.m.
"We have to figure out how to close out games," Myers said. "That's been the big issue this year is closing out late. I told the guys, it doesn't matter who we are playing or where we are playing, it doesn't matter what their record is. We've seen it. Weimar is at the very bottom. We have to come ready to play and ... play all nine innings. We've been caught a couple of times this year. We have leads and we've given them up because we got complacent."
