Roswell's Colton Adams rounds the bases

Invaders shortstop Colton Adams (10) rounds the bases during their second-to-last home game against the Garden City Wind. Adams had three runs scored and a homer on Tuesday night.

 David Rocha Photo

The Roswell Invaders lost their second-to-last home game against the visiting Garden City Wind with a final score of 12-11 at the Joe Bauman Stadium.

The Wind puts on the pressure early in the game by putting up eight runs in the top of the second inning. Garden City put plenty of balls in play in this inning and starting pitcher Teddy Broxterman hit a two-run homer.