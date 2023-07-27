The Roswell Invaders lost their second-to-last home game against the visiting Garden City Wind with a final score of 12-11 at the Joe Bauman Stadium.
The Wind puts on the pressure early in the game by putting up eight runs in the top of the second inning. Garden City put plenty of balls in play in this inning and starting pitcher Teddy Broxterman hit a two-run homer.
The Invaders were down big against the Wind but Roswell climbed their way out of the hole little by little. The Invaders put up three runs in three innings while shutting down the Wind’s offensive possessions. The Wind went through six pitchers to give the Invaders different looks.
Invaders manager and second baseman Lance Myers led the team in RBIs with four, followed by right fielder Jaden Burns with three. Shortstop Colton Adams and third baseman Dillan Smith led the team in runs with three runs each. Burns and Adams both hit a home run for the Invaders.
Despite the Invaders’ efforts, Garden City put up three unanswered runs in the game and kept Roswell from scoring more than one run in the ninth leading them to win.
With this loss, the Invaders slide to the fifth spot in the Mountain division. The Invaders had one more home game against the Wind on Wednesday night before going on the road to face the first-seeded Tucson Saguaros for a four-game series to close out the regular season. The full story on the Invaders game on Wednesday, which a final score was not available at press time, will be available in Friday’s edition of the Roswell Daily Record.