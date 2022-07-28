The Roswell Invaders lost their final home game of the season against the Tucson Saguaros last Wednesday by a final score of 5-4.
The game was delayed twice due to spotted heavy rains and lightning. The first delay took about 30 minutes and there was another 10-minute delay after a brief downpour.
The Saguaros were the ones scoring early in the game, putting up three runs in the second inning. The Invaders kept the game close by scoring two runs in the second inning, but were unable to make up the difference in the latter half of the matchup.
Invaders pitcher, newcomer Kenny Stewart, was the third pitcher of the game against the Saguaros. Stewart hopes to be another bullpen guy to “come in and close games out.”
“I’m originally from San Diego, started this season off in Montana, got released, and now I got my second chance here,” Stewart said. “It’s hot but I like the people, I like my teammates. It’s a good situation.”
The Invaders will be traveling to the Texas capital to play their last three games of the regular season against the Weirdos, then it's off to face the Alpine Cowboys in the postseason on Wednesday.
