The Roswell Invaders lost to the visiting Tucson Saguaros with a final scores of 19-12 on Tuesday and 13-5 on Wednesday at Joe Bauman Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Invaders hung around the Saguaros through seven innings, but Tucson got the advantage over Roswell in the eighth inning where Saguaros center fielder Madison Santos hit a double to extend Tucson's lead by two.