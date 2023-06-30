The Roswell Invaders lost to the visiting Tucson Saguaros with a final scores of 19-12 on Tuesday and 13-5 on Wednesday at Joe Bauman Stadium.
On Tuesday, the Invaders hung around the Saguaros through seven innings, but Tucson got the advantage over Roswell in the eighth inning where Saguaros center fielder Madison Santos hit a double to extend Tucson's lead by two.
Tucson would add on to the lead in the top of the ninth with nine runs on the Invaders. Roswell responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning, but could not get over the Saguaros' lead. Roswell catcher Joel Moore led the team in RBIs with two and tied his teammate center fielder Rodney Tennie with three runs each. Moore also hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third.
Roswell starting pitcher Humberto Vela struck out six in six innings, followed by Austin Stibbe with four and Alex Bolton had one.
On Wednesday, the Saguaros jumped to an early lead in the first inning with four runs. Tucson added another run in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 5-0. The Invaders struggled to put runs on the board against the Saguaros in later innings despite putting up three in the bottom of the second to close the deficit to 5-3. Roswell would get no closer to Tucson the rest of the game.
Roswell starting pitcher Alvery De Los Santos led the team in RBIs from a home run in the bottom of the second to bring home catcher John Tuttle and third baseman Tom Shirai. De Los Santos also struck out seven Saguaros in seven innings pitched. Second baseman Colton Adams led the team in runs with two.
These wins tied the Saguaros with the Invaders in the Mountain Division standings at 19-6. Tucson leads the season series 4-3, but the teams play nine more times in July, including a four-game series to end the regular season in Tucson starting July 27. The Roswell team is currently in Garden City, Kansas, to play the Wind for a brief two-game road trip before going back home this weekend to face them again on Saturday and Sunday for two games. A final score from Thursday night was not available at press time.