The Roswell Invaders took two losses on the road against the Alpine Cowboys Monday and Tuesday at Kokernot Field with final scores of 18-3 and 7-6.
On Monday, Roswell could not stop the Cowboys from hitting and scoring runs. Alpine strung together shutout innings from the second all the way to the sixth. It was only in the top of the seventh that the Invaders got on the board for three runs.
Defensively, the Invaders could not get strikeouts to prevent runs from scoring. Roswell had two strikeouts in total in the game on Monday.
Roswell had a much better showing Tuesday in an extended, back-and-forth affair.
The Invaders had a slow start but scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead from Alpine, 4-2. Roswell took advantage of errors to score four runs on four hits.
Alpine took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an error and Cowboys outfielder Andrew Capone's two-RBI single. The Invaders responded with a 2-1 eighth inning thanks to Roswell outfielder Jonathon Bigley’s two-run home run.
Starting pitcher for the Invaders, Ian Concevitch, had five strikeouts and allowed five runs in five innings pitched. Concevitch also had two RBIs.
After four lead changes, the game came to an end in the 10th inning when the Cowboys scored the tiebreaker.
