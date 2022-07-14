The Roswell Invaders took down the Weimar Hormigas at Joe Bauman Park last Tuesday and Wednesday with final scores of 5-2 and 7-4.
After losing close games against the Alpine Cowboys, the Invaders have been tearing up their recent schedule.
Roswell defeated the Austin Weirdos over the weekend and after a two-day break, the Invaders continued their streak by beating the Hormigas Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday's game stayed tight throughout the first three innings but Roswell pulled away in the bottom of the fourth by putting up four runs.
Roswell outfielder Juan Diego Montes started off the fourth with a double and was batted in by catcher John Tuttle. Pitcher Ian Concevitch batted in Lance Myers. Outfielder Jonathon Bigley hit a home run to bring himself and Concevitch home to take a 5-1 lead.
Concevitch pitched all but one inning on Tuesday. He had six strikeouts and allowed only two runs in eight innings pitched. Relief pitcher Kenny Stewart had two strikeouts in one inning pitched.
Wednesday started off hot for the Invaders but cooled off toward the end, much like the weather that night. Roswell led for the majority of innings and the Hormigas did not get enough hits to bring players in.
The Invaders' defense has to be the best aspect of their game. Roswell’s starting pitcher Jarod Sprinkle had six strikeouts and allowed only three hits in six innings pitched. Relief pitcher Christopher Guzman subbed in and allowed one hit and struck out three Hormigas, and closing pitcher Jonathan Fleckenstein had three strikeouts in one inning.
Roswell’s shortstop Dillan Smith displayed his two-way capability that night by going off on defense and offense. Smith got the most RBIs at two and had six assists in the field.
Invaders manager Lance Myers and Juan Montes scored two runs each. Catcher Jack Matero walked two times. Infielder Matthew Rodriguez scored one run on four at-bats.
In addition to more hits and better baserunning by the Invaders, Weimar made a lot of mistakes throughout the game that helped the Invaders put up more runs than they should.
Roswell was scheduled to play the Hormigas Friday to end their series. After the Weimar series, the Invaders will play the Tucson Saguaros on Sunday and the Santa Fe Fuego on Monday.
