The Roswell Invaders defeated the Blackwell (Oklahoma) FlyCatchers on Thursday with a final score of 19-11 at Joe Bauman Field.

The FlyCatchers is a new addition to the Pecos League's Mountain Division. Roswell took the early lead against the visitors in the first with three runs. The newcomers picked up on Roswell's starting pitcher Rene Ramirez and retaliated in the top of the second with two runs and another five in the top of the fourth, including a two-RBI home run from Blackwell's first baseman Jeff Fripp.