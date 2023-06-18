The Roswell Invaders defeated the Blackwell (Oklahoma) FlyCatchers on Thursday with a final score of 19-11 at Joe Bauman Field.
The FlyCatchers is a new addition to the Pecos League's Mountain Division. Roswell took the early lead against the visitors in the first with three runs. The newcomers picked up on Roswell's starting pitcher Rene Ramirez and retaliated in the top of the second with two runs and another five in the top of the fourth, including a two-RBI home run from Blackwell's first baseman Jeff Fripp.
The Invaders did not waste time catching up to Blackwell, stringing together 16 runs from the bottom of the fourth to the bottom of the seventh, scoring at least three runs in each inning. Roswell took the lead for good after three runs were scored in the fifth inning to make the score 9-7, duplicating the fourth inning total of three runs. Roswell left fielder Robert Morosetti continued his hot streak leading both teams in RBIs with six, followed by manager and first baseman Lance Myers with three.
Second baseman Colton Adams led both teams in runs with five and centerfielder Seth Schroeder followed with four. Adams led the game in walks with four.
Three Invaders pitchers, starter Rene Ramirez, reliever Ian Concevitch and closer Anthony Moore all had three strikeouts each. The FlyCatchers went through six pitchers and they combined for four strikeouts.
Roswell are hosting the Flycatchers until Monday before taking a break on Tuesday and facing the Trinidad Triggers on Wednesday. The Invaders currently tops the Pecos League's Mountain Division with a record of 10-3, followed by the Triggers at 10-4.
The game scheduled for Friday was postponed due to field issues at Joe Bauman Field. That game was rescheduled to be the opening game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Final scores from Saturday's games were not available at press time.