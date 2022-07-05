The Roswell Invaders won two games of a four-game home stand against the Alpine Cowboys over the Fourth of July weekend.
The games started last Thursday and the Invaders won that game 9-8.
Alpine started strong, leading the game in the first five innings by three runs, but the Invaders took the lead in the sixth by scoring four runs. Invaders pinch hitter Matthew Rodriguez scored a three-run home run in the sixth, hitting for starting pitcher Ian Concevitch.
Invaders outfielder Dillan Smith had two RBIs and two runs.
Alpine answered with three unanswered runs in the seventh to take the lead back, but the Invaders closed the game by scoring three runs in the last two innings while keeping the Cowboys at bay.
Ian Concevitch had five strikeouts and allowed five runs on six innings pitched. Concevitch was relieved by Christopher Guzman but he had a rough time on the mound, allowing three runs in one inning pitched. Jonathan Fleckenstein closed the game with zero runs and three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
On Friday and Saturday, Alpine took games three and four from the Invaders by final scores of 7-5 and 8-5.
A dust-up occurred in the game on Friday between Invaders pitcher Jonathan Chinchilla and Cowboys outfielder Mark Traylor which got both players ejected from the competition.
Invaders manager Lance Myers also got ejected in the fifth inning for disagreeing with a call at first base. Myers took the base in protest after the ejection.
Invaders catcher John Tuttle hit his first home run of the season and Matthew Rodriguez got his seventh home run in the Friday game.
Defensively, Roswell shut down Alpine from the fourth to the ninth but could not get over the two-run lead that the Cowboys established early in the game. The same goes for the game on Saturday night.
The Invaders evened the series in the final home game against the Cowboys, Sunday, with a final score of 14-11.
The Invaders led the whole game but did allow eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. They closed the game by shutting down the Cowboys in the last two innings and scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Roswell outfielder Jonathon Bigley, infielder Robert Morosetti and John Tuttle all had two RBIs each. Outfielder Juan Diego Montes, Tuttle and Morosetti scored three runs each.
Roswell outfielder Dillan Smith, infielder Kevin Roque, and pinch hitter Matt Rodriguez had one run each. Invaders Manager Lance Myers scored two runs and drew four walks in this game.
On defense, Roswell starting pitcher Anthony Moore had five strikeouts and allowed 10 runs in five innings pitched. Relief pitcher Christopher Guzman pitched one inning and allowed zero runs but allowed one walk. Third pitcher Carlos Pena had three strikeouts and allowed one run in two innings pitched. The final pitcher, Seth Burris, allowed zero runs and had one strikeout in one inning pitched.
The Invaders are currently on the road against the Cowboys until next Saturday. Results from the series will appear in future editions of the Roswell Daily Record.
