The Roswell Invaders completed a series sweep against the Wasco Reserve Wednesday at Joe Bauman Park, with final scores of 9-7 and 16-10.
The Invaders opened up the first inning by putting up four runs in the bottom of the first to Wasco’s one.
Roswell kept the offensive pressure on throughout the game, scoring at least one run in six innings compared to Wasco’s four.
Despite getting more hits in the top of the seventh and eighth innings, Wasco could not overcome the Invaders.
Invaders catcher Jack Matero, outfielder Dillan Smith, outfielder Jonathon Bigley and manager Lance Myers had one RBI each.
Infielder Colton Adams, outfielder Juan Diego Montes and Jack Matero scored two runs each. Infielder Matthew Rodriguez stole two bases.
The winning pitcher, Rene Ramirez, had six runs scored on him but had seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. Invaders infielder Kevin Roque, relief pitcher for the last three innings, had one strikeout and allowed one run.
The Invaders, in the second game, shut down Wasco and put up 11 runs in just the first inning from a combination of base running, walks and big hits. Wasco was forced to change their pitcher due to the amount of runs allowed.
Juan Diego Montes hit a two-run home run in the first and a single home run in the sixth that gave him his sixth home run of the season. Montes had four RBIs, four runs scored and three hits in four at-bats.
Invaders catcher John Tuttle had two RBIs, two runs, and two runs scored. Kevin Roque scored three runs. Infielder Robert Morosetti, Jonathon Bigley, Lance Myers, and starting pitcher Ian Concevitch scored at least one run each.
Concevitch pitched seven innings in the second game against Wasco and had eight strikeouts. Dillan Smith pitched in relief for Concevitch and had three strikeouts and allowed two runs. Catcher Jack Matero was the closing pitcher and had a strikeout and allowed three runs in the top of the ninth.
The Invaders played the Weimar Hormigas Thursday (results were not available by press time) and will be playing the Alpine Cowboys on Saturday and Sunday.
