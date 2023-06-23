The Roswell Invaders continues to tear through their division by taking down the Trinidad Triggers with a final score of 10 to 5 on Wednesday at Joe Bauman Park.

The Invaders struck first against the visitors with two runs coming from Seth Schroeder and Dillan Smith, but Trinidad got the lead back in the next three innings. Roswell remained dormant in the bottom of the second through the third and the Triggers scored a total of four runs in three innings.