The Roswell Invaders continues to tear through their division by taking down the Trinidad Triggers with a final score of 10 to 5 on Wednesday at Joe Bauman Park.
The Invaders struck first against the visitors with two runs coming from Seth Schroeder and Dillan Smith, but Trinidad got the lead back in the next three innings. Roswell remained dormant in the bottom of the second through the third and the Triggers scored a total of four runs in three innings.
Roswell took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth with a team effort to produce four runs. The Invaders would go for four again in the bottom of the sixth with a Schroeder RBI and Smith's three-RBI home run.
Roswell did not score in the last three innings but neither did the Triggers. Roswell starting pitcher Rene Ramirez struck out three batters in five innings. The birthday boy Anthony Moore pitched three innings in relief and struck out four. Finally, Jonathan Fleckenstein closes the game out with three strikeouts in one inning.
With this win, Roswell improves to 15-3 in the season, topping the Pecos League's Mountain Division. The Invaders are set to start their second home series against the Alpine Cowboys from Thursday through Monday. A final score from the opening game of this five-game series on Thursday was not available at press time.