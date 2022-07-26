The Roswell Invaders moved to third in the Pecos League's Mountain Division standings, winning four of their last five games against the Colorado Springs Snow Sox and Santa Fe Fuego.
The Invaders capped their games against Colorado Springs with two landslide victories at home. Roswell lost a tight game against the Snow Sox back in June.
In Colorado Springs’ final meeting with the Invaders last week the Invaders won both games, with final scores of 18-7 and 11-1.
Invaders outfielder DeMarcus Kelly had three RBIs in the first game against the Snow Sox, including his sixth home run, and two RBIs in the next. Catcher John Tuttle had a home run and four RBIs in the first game against the Snow Sox. Outfielder Jonathon Bigley and infielder Colton Adams had two RBIs in the first game.
Invaders pitcher Jonathan Chinchilla pitched five innings in the first game against the Snow Sox, had four strikeouts and allowed seven runs. Relieving Chinchilla was Carlos Pena, who struck out seven Snow Sox players and allowed no runs in four innings pitched.
In the next game against the Snow Sox, Invaders pitcher Rene Ramirez pitched all nine innings with one run allowed and seven strikeouts. Offensively, DeMarcus Kelly, infielder Matthew Rodriguez and catcher Jack Matero got two RBIs each. Infielder Kevin Roque, Colton Adams and Jonathon Bigley got one RBI each.
Winning the Snow Sox series put the Invaders on a 10-game winning streak, but the Santa Fe Fuego broke that streak with a 32-20 win against the Invaders at Fort Marcy Park last Saturday. Santa Fe started the slugfest with a 3-0 first inning and made it 11-2 in the second inning. The Invaders tried to make up the difference, but scoring no runs in the first and sixth innings hurt their chances.
In this game, John Tuttle and Matthew Rodriguez each had four RBIs. Invaders manager Lance Myers, outfielder Nolan Bodeau and Jonathon Bigley had three RBIs each. Finally, Dillan Smith, infielder Paul Collins, and Kevin Roque had one RBI each.
Tuttle and Myers had two home runs each in the road stint against the Fuego. Matthew Rodriguez and Nolan Bodeau had one home run each. This was Bodeau’s first home run of the season.
Invaders pitcher Anthony Moore started with two strikeouts but allowed 13 runs in an inning and a half. Sam Russell followed Moore but only pitched one inning with one strikeout and five runs allowed. Roque closed the game with two strikeouts, with 14 runs allowed in five innings.
The Invaders fared a little better in their final game on the road against the Fuego, winning 10-3. The Invaders started the first inning by putting up three runs and added another four in the fifth inning.
Outfielder Dillan Smith led the team in RBIs with four and Colton Adams led the team in runs with four. Juan Montes, Jack Matero, Markus Bracey and Lance Myers had an RBI each.
Invaders infielder Markus Bracey pitched the entire nine innings against the Fuego and got six strikeouts with three runs allowed.
The Roswell Invaders will have their final home game of the season against the Tucson Saguaros Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joe Bauman Park, then the team travels to Austin to face the Weirdos for the rest of July.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
