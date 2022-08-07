The Roswell Invaders won their first-round series against the Garden City Wind Friday with a final score of 6-3 at Clint Lightner Field in Garden City, Kansas. 

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Invaders manager and first baseman Lance Myers said after wrapping up in Garden City. “A lot of people around the league doubt us because of the rough start that we had to the season. I told my guys all year that we are putting it together at the right time and we are doing stuff regardless, whether we are first seed or fourth. Of course, we are the fourth seed playing the one seed, so you got to show up and play. Every game counts.” 