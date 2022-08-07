The Roswell Invaders won their first-round series against the Garden City Wind Friday with a final score of 6-3 at Clint Lightner Field in Garden City, Kansas.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Invaders manager and first baseman Lance Myers said after wrapping up in Garden City. “A lot of people around the league doubt us because of the rough start that we had to the season. I told my guys all year that we are putting it together at the right time and we are doing stuff regardless, whether we are first seed or fourth. Of course, we are the fourth seed playing the one seed, so you got to show up and play. Every game counts.”
The three-game series started with a 13-8 victory for the Invaders Wednesday. Roswell Infielders Colton Adams and Matt Rodriguez, and outfielder Jonathon Bigley, put up three RBIs each for that game. Infielder Dillan Smith hit two RBIs.
Adams scored four runs, Rodriguez scored three and outfielder DeMarcus Kelly scored two. Bigley, Infielder Dillan Smith, outfielder Juan Montes and pitcher Markus Bracey scored one run each.
The Invaders hit four home runs in the first game against Garden City. Matt Rodriguez hit two home runs and Adams and Bigley hit a homer each.
Defensively, Invaders starting pitcher Markus Bracey had seven strikeouts and allowed only four runs in six innings. Relief pitcher Carlos Pena did not have a good showing at the mound, but newcomer Kenny Stewart struck out five Garden City batters in two innings pitched.
Garden City stole a game in the ninth against the Invaders in the second game of the series. Roswell stayed in control of the game, but Garden City infielder Syam Lafi hit a walk-off, two-run homer.
“We controlled the entire game and led the entire game until the bottom of the ninth,” Myers said. “We were right there with two outs when they hit the walk-off home run.”
Juan Montes, starting pitcher Anthony Moore, Colton Adams and Matt Rodriguez all had one RBI each. Rodriguez scored two runs and outfielder Jonathon Bigley scored one in game two.
Anthony Moore had six strikeouts and allowed two runs in six innings. Second pitcher Seth Burris only pitched one inning with one hit and one walk. Jonathan Fleckenstein pitched for about an inning and a half. Fleckenstein struck out three and allowed three runs.
Colton Adams racked up three RBIs and Matt Rodriguez had one RBI in the third game against Garden City. Adams had seven RBIs in total during the series.
Juan Montes scored two runs and had four walks in the third game. Montes also stole two bases. Bigley, catcher John Tuttle, DeMarcus Kelly and Invaders manager Lance Myers all scored one RBI each.
Starting pitcher Rene Ramirez had four strikeouts in five innings with three runs allowed. Sam Russell followed up with five more strikeouts and no runs allowed on three innings pitched. Closing pitcher Kenny Stewart pitched for one inning and struck out two Garden City players.
The Invaders are set to travel Sunday to Colorado to take on the Trinidad Triggers on Monday.
“A couple of off days will definitely be good for our bodies and give us some time to recover,” Myers said. “We got to make sure that we are stretching when we are out of the car so we don’t tighten up. The biggest thing when we get there is to lock in, be ready to play and leave it all out on the field.”
