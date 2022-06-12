The Roswell Invaders won two of the three games in their home-opening series against the Colorado Springs Snow Sox.
On Monday, the Invaders poured on the hits against the Snow Sox and won their home opener 31-9 in nine innings. Roswell had 27 hits against Colorado's 10 and at least six Roswell batters scored at least three runs.
In terms of defense, Roswell's pitchers Ian Concevitch and Jonathan Chinchilla combined for 11 strikeouts. First baseman Lance Myers and third baseman Robert Morosetti combined for 21 put-outs in 21 chances.
On Tuesday, the Snow Sox got back at the Invaders by out-hitting Roswell 11-6.
Defensively, Roswell pitchers Zakary Jordan and Jonathan Fleckenstein combined for 11 strikeouts. Lance Myers and catcher John Tuttle combined for 19 put-outs in 22 total chances.
The Invaders won the third game on Wednesday by going on massive runs against the Snow Sox.
For Roswell, 24 of their 28 runs came in the fifth and eighth innings. Ten Invaders players had at least one run scored.
Invaders shortstop Colton Adams scored five runs. Outfielders Dillan Smith and Jonathon Bigley had four runs each.
On defense, Roswell had six innings where they allowed only one run or none. Roswell pitchers combined for five strikeouts and their fielders had 27 put-outs on 45 total chances.
The Invaders are playing their next home games against the Trinidad Triggers this weekend. Results from those games will appear in a future edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
