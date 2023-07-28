The Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Garden City Wind for their final home game of the season and take fourth place in the division on Wednesday night at Joe Bauman Stadium with a final score of 19-13.

The game started in favor of the Wind going up two runs in the first three innings, but Roswell evened the score 8-8 in the fourth inning with three runs. The Invaders took the momentum throughout the rest of the game, putting up 10 runs in three unanswered innings, including a 7-0 run in the eighth.