The Roswell Invaders took down the visiting Garden City Wind for their final home game of the season and take fourth place in the division on Wednesday night at Joe Bauman Stadium with a final score of 19-13.
The game started in favor of the Wind going up two runs in the first three innings, but Roswell evened the score 8-8 in the fourth inning with three runs. The Invaders took the momentum throughout the rest of the game, putting up 10 runs in three unanswered innings, including a 7-0 run in the eighth.
“It was a really good team win,” Roswell outfielder Jaden Burns said. “It gives us a lot of momentum going into Tucson and I believe we can sweep Tucson this weekend.”
Invaders manager Lance Myers, Burns and third baseman Dillan Smith led the team in RBIs with three each. Centerfielder Seth Schroeder led the team in runs scored with four and had two RBIs. Shortstop Colton Adams and Dillan Smith scored three runs each with Burns, right fielder Rodney Tennie and Myers scoring two each. Tennie also walked four times and Jaden Burns hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Roswell’s pitching did well against the Garden City batters, and the Invaders defense did a great job holding their visitors to one run after the second inning.
After substituting for Jonathan Fleckenstein, Rene Ramirez held Garden City for four innings, striking out two batters and allowing just two runs. Invader pitchers Jonathan Fleckenstein, McKinley Scott and closer Jesus Rosario all got three strikeouts each.
“I just thought of throwing strikes,” Rosario said after closing the game. “I know my arm and I know I can throw hard.”
The Invaders lost the season series against the Wind 7-4 but gained the advantage in the standings, taking the fourth spot in the Mountain Division. Roswell is still alive as they need to survive a four-game road trip to the top-seeded Tucson Saguaros to solidify a playoff berth. Garden City, who played Santa Fe on Thursday night at home, begins a three-game series at home back in Kansas tonight against Trinidad, who is third in the Mountain Division just 1.5 games ahead of Roswell and two games ahead of Garden City.
“It was a make-it-or-break-it for us,” Myers said. “We had to win tonight to keep our season alive and put us in a good spot in these last four games against Tucson. It was a complete team win. Everyone’s bats were alive, getting hits in big situations, continued to pass off and we didn’t do too much. We played cleaner defense and had big arms coming in from the bullpen. I couldn't be more proud of these guys.”