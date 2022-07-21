The Roswell Invaders extended their win streak to eight by winning at home against the Santa Fe Fuego on Monday, placing the Invaders fourth in the Pecos League Mountain standings.
The Invaders won their series against the Weimar Hormigas last week. Roswell ramped up in runs throughout the four-game homestand against the Hormigas, starting off with a 5-2 win on July 12 and ending with an 18-3 win on July 15.
Roswell shortstop Markus Bracey got his first home run in an Invaders uniform on July 14 in a 13-5 win against the Hormigas. Invaders outfielder Dillan Smith had a total of eight RBIs during Roswell’s home stint against the Hormigas.
Roswell pitcher Ian Concevitch pitched the first game of the four-game Hormigas stretch and had six strikeouts in eight innings pitched. Jarod Sprinkle had six strikeouts in six innings pitched in the second game. Jonathan Chinchilla had four strikeouts in five innings in the third game, and Rene Ramirez had eight strikeouts in the Invaders' last game against the Hormigas in seven innings.
The Tucson Saguaros and the Santa Fe Fuego fell against Roswell on Sunday and Monday.
The Saguaros started off strong by putting up three runs in the top of the first, but Roswell matched those runs later, in the sixth, thanks to Dillan Smith. Smith was a terror on the bases with three stolen bases, including the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Starting Roswell pitcher Anthony Moore pitched six innings and struck out two without walking a Saguaros player. Relief pitcher Kenny Stewart got three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
The Invaders put up a five-run comeback Monday in a 9-4 victory against Santa Fe, with Roswell first responders in attendance. Invaders outfielder Juan Diego Montes led the team in RBIs with three, including two home runs, followed by outfielder DeMarcus Kelley with two. Roswell infielder Colton Adams and Montes had two runs each.
Invader’s Starting pitcher Ian Concevitch had two strikeouts and allowed four runs in six innings pitched. Relief pitcher Sam Russell had one strikeout in one inning pitched and closing pitcher Jonathan Fleckenstein had one strikeout in two innings pitched.
The Invaders will be playing the Colorado Springs Snow Sox Thursday and Friday.
