Conton Adams

Brad Winters Photo

Invaders infielder Colton Adams (10) with catcher John Tuttle during a regular season game against the Santa Fe Fuego. Adams recorded 12 RBIs and three home runs in this year's playoffs.

The Roswell Invaders won the Pecos League’s Mountain Division by defeating the Trinidad Triggers and moved on to the championship series against the Tucson Saguaros in Arizona.

Despite being in control for the first four innings, the Invaders lost their first game against the Triggers after six combined runs in the fifth and the sixth innings. The Triggers ended up winning the game 8-7.