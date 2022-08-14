The Roswell Invaders won the Pecos League’s Mountain Division by defeating the Trinidad Triggers and moved on to the championship series against the Tucson Saguaros in Arizona.
Despite being in control for the first four innings, the Invaders lost their first game against the Triggers after six combined runs in the fifth and the sixth innings. The Triggers ended up winning the game 8-7.
Invaders infielders Colton Adams and Dillan Smith recorded three RBIs and a home run each in the first game.
Markus Bracey started on the mound for the Invaders in the first game and threw seven strikeouts but allowed eight runs in five-plus innings. Kenny Stewart relieved Bracey and had six strikeouts and allowed no runs.
The Invaders had a hot first inning in the second game but the Triggers put up nine combined runs from the first through the sixth.
Roswell put up five runs in the seventh inning and another four in the eighth to surpass Trinidad in the second game, while suppressing their opponents' bats in the last two innings.
“We had a really good outing from our pitchers and the bullpen coming in, stepping up and putting in zeros in the scoreboard,” Invaders manager and first baseman Lance Myers said. “We got the job done at the plate to get what we need.”
The Invaders won the second game with a final score of 12-10.
Invaders outfielder Jonathon Bigley had five RBIs, followed by Colton Adams with four RBIs and three runs scored. Adams and Bigley also had a home run each. Dillan Smith recorded two RBIs and three runs and outfielder DeMarcus Kelly had one run and one RBI.
Anthony Moore started the second game, recording two strikeouts, and seven runs allowed on 25 batters faced. Jonathan Fleckenstein subbed in the fifth and threw one strikeout with two runs allowed on 10 batters faced. Seth Burris was the third pitcher but had two walks on three batters faced. Kenny Stewart came in for Burris and pitched against nine batters. Stewart recorded three strikeouts with no runs allowed.
In the third game of the series, the Triggers took the early lead by putting up two runs in the second, but the Invaders yanked it back in the third by putting up four runs.
“We made a couple of errors and base-running mistakes, but the biggest thing is guys continue to step up, and nobody quit,” Myers said. “We were down one run in the top of the ninth inning with two outs. Colton Adams drew a walk. The next batter, Dillan Smith, hit a double that scored Colton to tie it up. Couple more hits came, and tacked a few more runs. It was a good team win.”
Trinidad tried to come back with a sprinkling of runs in the sixth and the eighth, but the Invaders put up another three in the ninth to put the game away for good, with a final score of 7-5.
Jonathan Bigley had three RBIs, followed by Dillan Smith with two RBIs and two runs scored, and pitcher Jarod Sprinkle had one RBI and a run.
Rene Ramirez started the game and faced 27 batters, striking out two, and allowing four runs in six innings. Jonathan Fleckenstein checked in in the sixth and recorded two strikeouts and allowed one run. Kenny Stewart was the saving pitcher for the Invaders. Stewart had two strikeouts in three batters faced.
With a win against Trinidad, this will be Myers' seventh championship game in a row from various leagues both as a manager and as a player.
“Every year that I’ve managed, I made it to the championship,” he said. “A lot of it is teams coming together at the right time, a few things fall your way. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in that situation for the past seven years but I only won two championships out of seven years, so I’m really looking forward to getting over that hump this year.”
Through Monday, the Invaders will be facing the Tucson Saguaros of the Pacific Division in the Pecos League Championship series.
“I think we have a great team,” Invaders outfielder Juan Diego Montes said. “As Lance said, ever since he put this team together, the goal is to win a championship. We all believe that we have the best team and the best men to do it. So, I’m excited."
Invaders outfielder Nolan Bodeau said that he feels good about their chances against the Saguaros.
“I think it’s going to be a good series,” Bodeau said. “We faced them a couple of times through the year and we gave them fits every time we played them. Even when we lose to them, it was within one or two runs, so they never really smacked us hard. I feel pretty good going into this and I think we are ready to go.”
