Roswell High School senior guard Daci Smith signed on to play college basketball for the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds on Friday at the RHS main gym.
Smith played basketball and soccer for Roswell High School. She intends to use her scholarship to pursue a biology major while playing for the Greyhounds under head coach Meghan De los Reyes. Coaches, administrators, teammates and family members attended her signing.
Lady Coyote head coach and father of Daci, Daniel Smith, said he is looking forward to her daughter going to the next level in academics and athletics.
“Eastern has a great academic program there and that’s going to benefit whatever she wants to pursue,” Smith said. “The Greyhound basketball program is growing, it’s in the Lone Star, a strong conference with great competition. When we visited the school, she enjoyed playing with the girls, coaches and loved the camaraderie there.”
Coach Smith advised her daughter to continue the hard work and said while holding his tears, “Nothing is given to you. You earn everything you get,”
Former Lady Rocket assistant coach Hayden Hill helped develop Smith during her time with Goddard.
“I remember at Goddard, she would come an hour early for practice and stay well over an hour after practice, just working on fundamentals,” Hill said. “As coaches, we talk about the responsibility of being a role model for the little girls watching, someone they can fashion themselves after. She’s a great example of that.”
Lady Coyote assistant coach Anthony Redding said the program will miss having Smith on the team.
“She’s not a vocal leader, but she led the team by doing,” Redding said. “She’s a hard worker and leads by example. The game will be bigger, faster, and stronger at the college level. So, she must continue her work ethic and get stronger in the weight room. That’s my advice to her.”
Roswell sophomore guard and first baseman Alayna Tarin said she will miss Smith’s attitude on and off the court.
“She was always positive,” Tarin said. “She’s always cheering us on and pushing us to do our best. I want to let her know that I will be watching her. She is incredible, and she can eventually go further.”
For Smith, she would like to thank her coaches and anyone who supported her that made this moment possible.