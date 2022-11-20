Roswell High School senior forward Laci Fuller signed with Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds on Nov. 9 at the Roswell High School little gym surrounded by friends and family.
Fuller played varsity soccer all four years for Roswell High and led the team in assists in the 2022-2023 season. “I felt excited,” Fuller said. “Starting my junior year is when I started looking ahead of this and really trying to put in the work to get to this level.”
Fuller picked ENMU due to her fondness for the program and the school's proximity to home. “When I went on tour with the girls, the environment there was just great,” Fuller said. “It was positive. The coaches were great and encouraging. It really just clicked.”
Her mother Cindy Fuller said her daughter had a love for soccer at a young age. “God had given her talent,” Cindy Fuller said. “We’re just so happy for her today. We’ve invested a lot but she’s invested a lot. She has worked hard. We’re just rejoicing with her today that she’s moving on and I believe that God had directed a path for her to go in this direction. She’s earned it. She worked hard and we’re happy for her.”
Roswell High track head coach and father of Laci Fuller, Tim Fuller, said that he is proud of her daughter and will pray for her success in Portales. “We’re very proud of her,” Tim Fuller said. “She’ll let her light shine and no matter what she puts her hand to, she’s going to be successful because she honors God first. We’re excited to be able to follow her around now that she’s in college and we’re just excited to see what the future brings.”
Urbano Sosa, Fuller's soccer coach, said that Fuller is a great addition to the Greyhound program. “She’s a good person and a great teammate,” Sosa said. “She’s very supportive of her teammates and just a great kid in general. I think anywhere she goes she’s going to fit in perfectly just because of who she is and her personality. She has come a long way.”
Sosa also praised her vision on the pitch and her natural ability to keep her teammates involved in the play. Sosa left Fuller some parting advice for her career as a Greyhound and as a college student. “Just stay the course,” Sosa said. “She came in as one of the most skilled players we’ve had and her abilities have gotten better over the years. She was our playmaker and the one who got the ball to her teammates. Her passing and her vision on the soccer field are awesome. She sees the game and the field so well that she can get others involved. She sees where the girls are making their move, she knows where to pass, and knows when to take her shot. Laci’s soccer IQ is really high.”
Fuller is considering taking English, getting a law degree or becoming a teacher. She said that she wants to keep her options “versatile.”
“I want to thank God, my parents, coaches, and everyone that helped my development along the way,” Fuller said.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.