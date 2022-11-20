Laci Fuller commits to the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhound Soccer Program

Blynn Beltran Photo

Laci Fuller signs with the Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds to play soccer at Portales on Nov. 9 at the Roswell High School small weight room. Top row, left to right: Roswell High Assistant Principal Art Sandoval, Roswell girls soccer assistant coach Alejandro Ramos, Salvador Lozoya, grandfather Ornell Fuller, brother Tim Fuller, grandfather Larry Stoltz, Roswell track assistant coach Nathan Fuller and Roswell High Principal Pilar Carrasco. Front row, from left: Cindy Fuller, Laci Fuller, Tim Fuller and Roswell girls soccer assistant coach Carolina Maldonado.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

Roswell High School senior forward Laci Fuller signed with Eastern New Mexico University Greyhounds on Nov. 9 at the Roswell High School little gym surrounded by friends and family.

Fuller played varsity soccer all four years for Roswell High and led the team in assists in the 2022-2023 season. “I felt excited,” Fuller said. “Starting my junior year is when I started looking ahead of this and really trying to put in the work to get to this level.”