The Roswell High School soccer team defeated Goddard High Tuesday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex, with a final score of 5-3.
The Coyotes took control of the game against the Rockets from sophomore Bryanna Castro’s and senior Eliza Lopez's early goals, ending the first half with a 2-0 lead.
“I thought we had a great first half,” Roswell High women’s soccer head coach Urbano Sosa said. “We kind of had a letdown in the second half when we gave up three goals. We had to do some adjustments due to players being injured ... It was a great team effort overall.”
In the second half, Goddard came out with a sense of urgency. The Rockets had a more active defense and got in better positions for goals.
“I think we talk to each other as a team and tried to encourage each other as much as we can,” Goddard senior midfielder Ashlyn Ramos said. “We encourage our teammates when their heads are down. Our coaches are encouraging also. It helps that we have an encouraging team.”
Goddard senior Sara Royo Begueria sent one in to bring the Coyotes' lead down to one, but Roswell senior Arlette Montanez answered back with a goal of her own, bringing the lead back to two for the Coyotes.
“I think we can get them next time,” Goddard senior fullback Clara Hatch said. “It’ll be a tough game every time we play them. Next game, we just need to be better. Fix our mistakes. Stay on target. Pressure the ball.”
Rockets junior Lexi Pinon had back-to-back goals halfway through the second half to make it an even ballgame and the Goddard team played enough defense to disrupt the Coyotes momentarily.
However, Castro found some daylight and received a great pass from Roswell senior Laci Fuller, which resulted in a goal. Fuller had three assists to help Roswell achieve the win against the Rockets.
With time running out for Goddard, Eliza Lopez plunged in the final dagger to end the game at 5-3.
Goddard midfielder Sophia Kang played wing and fullback in this game against the Coyotes. Kang said that getting this game out of the way will help them.
“I think it's great because we can see how we play as a team against an opponent like Roswell,” Kang said. “We scrimmage against them during the summer but it’s different because we have our full varsity. We just needed to get a feel for the team chemistry, so it was good to get it out of the way. It wasn’t a bad game at all, we were pretty close.
"Roswell has some really good players, they work well as a team, they are aggressive, fast, and know how to play. They are not exactly better than us but they know how to use their skills better.”
Both Roswell and Goddard are hosting the Alien City Invitational, where eight schools will be participating in the tournament, Saturday at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
