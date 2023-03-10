The Roswell High School varsity softball team bounced back in a 12-0 mercy rule victory over the visiting Portales Lady Rams on Wednesday.
Lady Coyotes softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said that contributing factor to this game was that the team overcame and did not dwell on their mistakes.
“We stuck together as a team,” Marrujo said. “If we are not a family on the field, things don’t work together.”
After a tough outing against Piedra Vista, the Lady Coyotes made sure they are prepared for this game against Portales. Roswell junior pitcher Sarai Morales shut out the Lady Rams for four innings. The Lady Coyotes also made fewer mistakes on the defensive end compared to Portales.
“I feel like I came out with a lot more confidence today and I was actually feeling it,” Morales said. “I was able to do my job out there and help my teammates get this win.”
Roswell had a six-RBI run in the second inning, punctuated by sophomore third base Yadira Aragon’s grand slam, putting the Lady Coyotes up by eight coming into the third. The Lady Coyotes kept it going, tacking on two runs after the second and by the end of the fourth inning Roswell was up by 12. Aragon said that the offensive output are from long practices and the team coming together.
“I felt relieved when I first hit it off the bat,” Aragon said. “It just felt good honestly.”
After this win, the Lady Coyotes will be traveling to El Paso, Texas, to face Mountain View and Clint High School before heading back home to play the Dexter Lady Demons at home. Roswell has a record of 1-1 to start the season.
