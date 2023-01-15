The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team took down the Rio Rancho Rams Friday with a final score of 51-40 at the Roswell High School Gym.

The Lady Coyotes got a jump on the Rio Rancho girls and never looked back. Roswell sophomore Alayna Tarin scored nine points with three three-pointers and an and-one conversion in the first quarter and ended the night with 12 points.