The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team took down the Rio Rancho Rams Friday with a final score of 51-40 at the Roswell High School Gym.
The Lady Coyotes got a jump on the Rio Rancho girls and never looked back. Roswell sophomore Alayna Tarin scored nine points with three three-pointers and an and-one conversion in the first quarter and ended the night with 12 points.
“I realized how much space they are giving me,” Tarin said. “So, I just shoot it when they give me that space.”
The Rio Rancho girls did mount an offensive on the Coyotes through senior center Julia Espinosa through the post. Espinosa scored 23 points through putbacks and earning her points at the charity stripe.
“Offensively, I thought we took care of the ball well tonight,” Lady Coyotes basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “Defensively, I thought we put a lot of pressure on them and made it hard. For us, the most challenging part was containing their big. She got a lot of easy rebounds and putbacks but I think we did a pretty good job.”
Roswell senior point guard Daci Smith scored 25 points and sunk 11 free throws on 14 tries. She also sank one three in the second and the fourth quarters.
Tarin and Smith agreed that their defense stood out during their game against the Rams, especially containing Espinosa on the low block.
With this win, the Lady Coyotes are back to .500 with a record of 9-9. Roswell will have one game on the road against Artesia High School on Tuesday before starting a tough, three-game home stint against Portales, Hobbs and Carlsbad.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.