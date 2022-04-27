The Roswell High School varsity softball team lost against visiting Carlsbad with final scores of 15-1 and 9-1 at the RHS softball field Tuesday.
The Coyotes started off with one run in the first inning but were unable to get runs in subsequent innings in the first game.
“We did not hit tonight,” Roswell head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “Everything wasn’t in sync all around. Pitching, defense and hitting. If you don’t have any of those, we don’t play decent ball.”
Roswell improved their fielding in the second game by reducing errors and playing with focus. The Coyotes’ batting struggled, but their defense kept them in the game, with both teams remaining scoreless for three innings.
Carlsbad’s bats woke up in the fourth with three runs in the inning, but the Coyotes shut them out in the top of the fifth. Coyotes’ senior first baseman Leah Sanchez responded with a home run in the same inning, but the team could not get any more runs.
“From the beginning, I think none of us are here mentally, and I don’t think we were ready to play like we said we were,” Sanchez said. “I hope we realize that we need to stay up the whole time. Once we figure out the mentality of it all, I feel like we’ll be good.”
Overall, the Coyotes only had six hits in both games combined. Roswell also had four errors in the first and three in the second.
Roswell is currently 14-10 on the season and 4-6 in district play. The Coyotes will face the Clovis Wildcats Friday in a doubleheader district match-up on the road.
