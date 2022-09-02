The Roswell varsity volleyball team defeated Lovington last Thursday at home by a final score of 3-0, but fell against the Artesia Bulldogs the following Tuesday on the road.
The Lady Coyotes won handily against the Lovington Wildcats, but Roswell volleyball head coach Heather Baca said they could be better. The Wildcats were there to compete but they struggled to respond offensively against the Coyotes.
“I wasn’t super pleased,” Baca said regarding her team’s performance against the Wildcats. “I think we made a lot of unforced errors. Lovington is a developing team and we were supposed to beat them. What we learned tonight was that we need to clean up some of those unforced errors.”
Baca said the girls served and passed the ball well against the Wildcats. However, Baca said they were unable to use coverage that they practiced against Lovington.
“I think we had a hard time staying focused, to be honest, and that is something that we need to work on,” Baca said.
After their game against Lovington, the Coyotes traveled to Artesia to play against the Bulldogs, but lost 3-0.
Up next, the Coyotes will be going to Las Cruces to attend the Sweet 16 Tournament starting Friday.
