The Roswell varsity volleyball team defeated Lovington last Thursday at home by a final score of 3-0, but fell against the Artesia Bulldogs the following Tuesday on the road.

The Lady Coyotes won handily against the Lovington Wildcats, but Roswell volleyball head coach Heather Baca said they could be better. The Wildcats were there to compete but they struggled to respond offensively against the Coyotes.