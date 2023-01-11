The visiting Roswell High School Girls Varsity Team defeats Goddard High School with a final score of 37-25 at the Goddard High School gym yesterday. Find the full story in Thursday's Roswell Daily Record.
Lady Coyotes evens the series with Lady Rockets
Blynn Beltran
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today