Lady Coyotes evens the series with Lady Rockets

Roswell sophomore guard Bryana Castro (5) takes a layup against Goddard senior defenders Ericca Cannon (4) and Avery Pirtle.

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The visiting Roswell High School Girls Varsity Team defeats Goddard High School with a final score of 37-25 at the Goddard High School gym yesterday.  Find the full story in Thursday's Roswell Daily Record.