The Roswell Lady Coyotes lost to the visiting Mayfield Lady Trojans with a final score of 35-28 on Wednesday at the Roswell High School Gym.
Lady Coyotes senior Daci Smith got Roswell started with seven-straight points in the first quarter but Mayfield went on a run that proceeded through the second quarter. The Lady Trojans run left Roswell High down by seven points at the end of the first half.
“We need to make some shots and finish better around the rim,” Lady Coyotes basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “Mayfield played a good zone defense and limited our ability to shoot outside.”
Roswell shot well in the third quarter, generating nine points from the three-point line, but Mayfield made up for the difference by going seven-of-eight from the charity stripe just in the third quarter.
The Lady Coyotes looked gun-shy to shoot the ball. Sophomore guard Bryana Castro shot one three-pointer in the third quarter and sophomore Emma Esquivel scored four points.
Roswell tried to close the gap at the fourth, but Mayfield kept their distance by cherry-picking to make easy baskets on the fast break. Senior guard Daci Smith said they need to recognize those plays and get back on defense.
“They got easy layups, and we are trying to force turnovers,” Daci Smith said. “I felt we didn’t shoot as many shots as we usually do.”
Bryana Castro agrees that their defense needs to be better. “We need to get back on transition, and communication is key to that,” Castro said. “Sometimes we don’t communicate and that is something that we need to work on.”
The Lady Coyotes are currently 7-6 for the season after this loss against Mayfield. The Roswell girls will be traveling to Las Cruces for their next two games, facing Las Cruces tonight and Centennial on Saturday. The Lady Coyotes return home Monday to face Organ Mountain before going to play the Goddard Lady Rockets on Tuesday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.