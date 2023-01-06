The Roswell Lady Coyotes lost to the visiting Mayfield Lady Trojans with a final score of 35-28 on Wednesday at the Roswell High School Gym.

Lady Coyotes senior Daci Smith got Roswell started with seven-straight points in the first quarter but Mayfield went on a run that proceeded through the second quarter. The Lady Trojans run left Roswell High down by seven points at the end of the first half.