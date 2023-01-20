The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team lost against the Artesia Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Artesia High School gym with a final score of 46-27.

The Lady Coyotes played well against the Lady Bulldogs in the first half, scoring 20 points against Artesia’s 22 points in the first half. Roswell sophomore guard Alayna Tarin scored two three-pointers in the second and led the team in scoring.