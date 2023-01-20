The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team lost against the Artesia Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Artesia High School gym with a final score of 46-27.
The Lady Coyotes played well against the Lady Bulldogs in the first half, scoring 20 points against Artesia’s 22 points in the first half. Roswell sophomore guard Alayna Tarin scored two three-pointers in the second and led the team in scoring.
Despite matching Artesia’s offensive output, Roswell could not score and stop the Bulldogs from scoring or getting in the free-throw line. The Lady Coyotes scored seven points compared to Artesia’s 24 points in the second half.
Roswell also had trouble with Artesia's defense as the Lady Bulldogs bothered the Lady Coyotes enough to force a turnover or capitalize on their mistakes.
“We got shots that we wanted in the first half. It was just one of those nights that we struggled to make shots,” Lady Coyotes varsity basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “Our movement on offense slowed down and I think that may have been fatigue. We got to work on movement. Artesia did a good job attacking us with their post-to-post. We knew that coming into the second half and we had a hard time guarding it.”
The Lady Coyotes start their tough three-game home stand on Saturday against Portales, then begin district play at Hobbs on Tuesday and Carlsbad on Jan. 27. The Lady Coyotes are currently 9-10 on the season.
