The Roswell girls varsity soccer team lost a close game against Organ Mountain last Thursday, by a final score of 3-2, at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The loss followed a 1-0 loss against the Los Lunas Tigers the previous Tuesday. Roswell was looking to get a win against one of the better teams in 5A.
The Lady Coyotes had a total of 26 shots on goal against the Tigers but did not get one to go in.
Roswell head coach Urbano Sosa emphasized this point during practice.
“Los Lunas is pretty big and pretty fast,” Sosa said during a Coyotes practice. “It’s just one of those games where it was fun to be a part of as a coach. I had a parent come to talk to me and say how much he enjoyed it as a fan. It was a really good soccer game. We had 26 shots on goal and that has been our problem so far this year, we can’t put the ball in the net.”
A few days after, the Lady Coyotes had to face Organ Mountain. The last time they faced the Knights was during the Alien City Invitational, where the girls played through heavy rain.
Despite being down a few key players, the Lady Coyotes put up a good fight against the Knights Thursday and kept the game close throughout.
“I can always depend on the girls to play hard,” Sosa said. “They never stop and they keep playing. They don’t want to come out of the game and that is a positive. I know they battled through some injuries tonight but we’ll be alright. We played five games in the last eight days and that’s tough on your body. We’re missing two starters and we put some girls in positions that they don’t normally play that often, but they did well. I give Organ Mountain a lot of credit. They are a good team.”
Roswell had 15 total opportunities to get a goal but could not even up the score against the Knights in the second half. Coyote sophomore Bryana Castro is a major part of their offense, and said the team did great against the Knights.
“We did amazing,” Castro said. “There is still some stuff we need to improve on like our touches and our passing. There’s definitely room for improvement but we hustle today and I’m proud of everyone for competing.”
The loss against Organ Mountain put Roswell at 5-4 for the season. Saturday, the Lady Coyotes are off to face the Tigers once again, this time in Los Lunas, to close out a two-game series.
