The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team lost against the visiting Carlsbad High School in their first district game on Friday at the Roswell High School gym with a final score of 43-27.
The Lady Coyotes stuck with the Cavegirls throughout the first half despite Carlsbad senior point guard Allie Myers scoring eight points in the first quarter.
The Lady Coyotes slowed down the visitors, holding the Cavegirls to seven points, but Roswell was still behind by six points at the end of the first half. Roswell tried to negate Carlsbad’s length by sending multiple players to box out and take advantage of any of the Cavegirls' missed three-point attempts.
“There’s a lot of double-teaming as best as we can,” Roswell senior guard Misha Henthorn said. “We’re a small team so we try to help each other as best as we can.”
The second half is when the Cavegirls started pulling away from the hosts. Carlsbad outscored the Lady Coyotes 23-13 in the second half. Carlsbad’s outside shooting came to life as sophomore Abbey Dugan sunk her second three-pointer in the third, and senior Kilea Estrada got two threes in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Coyotes stagnated in the fourth quarter as the girls needed to set up their offense better to create opportunities, and the shots they should have made often rimmed out. Sophomore Bryana Castro was the only Coyote to score in the fourth quarter with five points and 11 for the game. Despite their offense in the latter half, Lady Coyotes basketball head coach Dan Smith said the girls did a good job with their box-outs.
“We did a good job boxing out as best as we could. Sometimes when teams are bigger than you, they’re bigger than you, but our girls are fighting and boxing out,” Smith said. “I think when we go and watch film, we’re going to be happy with the progress we’ve been making, but ultimately we have to make the easy shots and lay-ups to have a different outcome.”
Roswell sophomore guard Emma Esquivel said they stuck to what worked in the first half but let Carlsbad adjust in the second and let them dictate the pace.
“In the beginning, we were going inside a lot and it was working, but when they shut the inside down, we started turning the ball over,” Esquivel said. “We need to read that and start kicking it outside. We just need to flow more instead of doing the same thing over and over. We were getting sped up trying to catch up, so we were doing everything fast and weren’t thinking. I think that played a big factor.”
With this loss, the Lady Coyotes are 9-12 on the season, tied with Clovis for last place. Roswell is scheduled to host Hobbs on Tuesday night in a game that was moved back a week due to weather. Carlsbad improves to 19-2 overall and is tied with Hobbs for first place in the district. Hobbs travels to Carlsbad on Feb. 3 for Carlsbad's next game.
