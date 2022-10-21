The Roswell High School girls soccer team lost their final game of the season with a final score of 2-0 against the Clovis Wildcats on Tuesday night at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
The Lady Coyotes dominated the possession for the majority of the game.
The Wildcats could not match Roswell’s forwards in terms of ball handling and passes, making it easier for the Lady Coyotes to create shot opportunities.
Despite their offensive advantage, Roswell could not score against the Clovis defense because of Clovis’ pressure. Wildcats junior goalkeeper Aja Gonzales had seven saves against Roswell and Clovis defenders focused on the Coyotes to take hard shots.
Clovis keyed in on Roswell’s forwards and shut them down, especially in the second half. Roswell sophomore forward Bryana Castro was often double-teamed by Clovis as soon as she crossed Clovis’ side of the pitch with the ball.
“We were in it every game,” Lady Coyotes soccer head coach Urbano Sosa said. “We’ve had ten losses, and up until today, eight of those ten losses were by one goal. Overall, I consider it a successful season.”
“It was probably one of the best games we played on the season,” Roswell senior Laci Fuller said. “You could feel the connection between all the girls, we built some nice chemistry. Unfortunately, we didn’t make the playoffs. Like coach Sosa said, eight of our 10 losses were within one goal. We were in it, but hopefully, they can build on what we had going and make it next year.”
Roswell senior midfielder Arlette Montanez was one of the leaders on the team gives her advice to the remaining players.
“I hope I showed them how to have fun and be serious,” Montanez said. “If you just keep working on and off the field, the goofing around counts in practice. Have fun and if you don’t want it to end, you just have to work hard to get to the next level. Always push, and it’s never too late to follow your dreams.”
The Lady Coyotes won one and tied one game against Carlsbad but lost against Hobbs and Clovis during district play, including a 5-4 overtime loss at Hobbs.
“It was a tough district for sure,” Sosa said. “I think Clovis and Hobbs are going to end up making it. It’s been a great season. The seniors stuck it out for four years and it’s always tough to come through the summer because there is a lot of conditioning and work. We started with 10 seniors and we ended up with eight of them because two of them got season-ending injuries. We got a good group coming back. We got a lot of work to do but we’ll be solid.”
The Lady Coyotes ended their season with a record of 8-11-1 overall. Sosa said they would have an audition meeting on Friday to get girls into the program.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
