Roswell's Daniela Hernandez pitching on Tuesday's district doubleheader against Hobbs

Roswell freshman pitcher Daniela Hernandez (3) pitches during the second game of Tuesday's district doubleheader against the Hobbs Lady Eagles at the Roswell High School softball field. 

 Blynn Beltran Photo

The Roswell High School varsity softball team lost their first district matchup against the visiting Hobbs Lady Eagles on Tuesday in a doubleheader with final scores of 19-0 and 10-8 at the Roswell High School softball field.

Hobbs took the Lady Coyotes on the first game by dropping 17 runs in the second inning. Despite a disappointing first game, the Lady Coyotes bounced back in the second game by sticking around with the Lady Eagles.