The Roswell High School varsity softball team lost their first district matchup against the visiting Hobbs Lady Eagles on Tuesday in a doubleheader with final scores of 19-0 and 10-8 at the Roswell High School softball field.
Hobbs took the Lady Coyotes on the first game by dropping 17 runs in the second inning. Despite a disappointing first game, the Lady Coyotes bounced back in the second game by sticking around with the Lady Eagles.
Roswell senior left field Jazmen Lucero led the team in runs with four, followed by Alayna Tarin with three. Lucero and freshman Bella Ornelas led the team in RBIs with two each.
Hobbs led the second game by putting up three runs in the second inning, but Roswell kept up with Hobbs throughout the game by putting in runs when they could. Roswell eventually took the lead 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth. However, Hobbs put up four runs in the top of the fourth and closed out the Lady Coyotes without a single run in the bottom of the inning.
“We came back and fought,” Lady Coyotes softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “It’s easy for any team to lay down after getting beat 19-0. We told our kids we must find a way to fight somehow and they did. I hate losing, but I’d rather take a loss fighting. Our kids hit and did what they were supposed to do.”
Marrujo said there are a few things they have to fix, but their district is tough and their opponents will find a way to come back from a deficit, just like Hobbs did in the second game, and it is up to Roswell to find a way to close out their games.
After the loss against Hobbs, Roswell stands at 11-5 in the season and 0-2 in the district. The Lady Coyotes will play Carlsbad High School on Friday in another district doubleheader at home.
“Regardless of what happens, we can’t get down,” Marrujo said. “When we make a mistake, we can’t be down, and when we strike out at the plate, we got to find a way to overcome that. If we relax any part of our game, they’re a good enough team that they’re going to capitalize on that.”