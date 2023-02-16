The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team lost against the Hobbs Lady Eagles on Tuesday during a rescheduled district game with a final score of 67-24 at the Roswell High School main gym.
The Lady Eagles outmatched the hosting Lady Coyotes throughout the game with their shooting, ball movement and rebounding. Defensively, Hobbs doubled primary ball handlers and used their length to rebound over the Lady Coyotes.
“There is a reason they are the number one team in the state,” Lady Coyote basketball head coach Dan Smith said. “They got shooters, ball-handlers, inside presence. They got a full package. We’ve been working on handling pressure and composure. I think we struggled to handle their pressure tonight and we could do better than that. That is one pitfall for us this evening.”
Roswell senior guard Daci Smith was sidelined due to an injury sustained in their game on the road against Carlsbad High School where they lost by a two-point margin against the Cavegirls. Despite her hurt ankle, Smith came back and hit three three-pointers.
“In the first quarter of the Carlsbad game, she twisted her ankle,” Smith said. “She probably shouldn’t have come back in but she hit three-out-of-four three-pointers for us, but that is all she could do. Since then, her ankle has been a problem and whether she can come back in the season is yet to be determined.”
With Smith on the sideline, freshman Adamaris Vega and senior Marianna Ruiz were in the lineup against the Lady Eagles.
“There are still a few adjustments to transition from JV, ” Vega said. “Varsity is faster and better competition. I think I’m doing decent, but I still got a lot to work on.”
Ruiz said that missing Smith is a blow to the team but still does her part on the sideline.
“Daci has a big role in this team and she still does,” Ruiz said. “She supports us and does her playmaking from the sidelines. As for me getting more minutes, I’m just there to support. If I go out there, I play hard and if I need to dribble the ball up the court, I can do that.”
The Lady Coyotes will play their last home game of the district and regular season against Clovis High School on Friday at the Roswell High School main gym.
“Obviously, we hope to finish with the win,” Smith said. “Then, we got the district tournament coming up and who knows what can happen there but we hope to finish with the win. Hopefully, we get all our kids back, if not we compete with what we have.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.