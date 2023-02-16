The Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team lost against the Hobbs Lady Eagles on Tuesday during a rescheduled district game with a final score of 67-24 at the Roswell High School main gym.

The Lady Eagles outmatched the hosting Lady Coyotes throughout the game with their shooting, ball movement and rebounding. Defensively, Hobbs doubled primary ball handlers and used their length to rebound over the Lady Coyotes.