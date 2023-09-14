The Roswell High School varsity volleyball team defeated the visiting Portales Lady Rams on Tuesday with a final score of 3-1 at the Roswell High main gym.
Portales was on a four-game win streak coming into this game against the Lady Coyotes, beating teams like Carlsbad and Dexter. The Lady Coyotes ended that streak by hanging around sets and taking their kill chances. Roswell junior setter Alayna Tarin said Portales’ size was a challenge they had to overcome.
“They’re big,” Tarin said after the game. “They put up a big block and we have to figure out a way to hit off their hands and hit high.”
The strategy was effective as the Roswell girls took the first set with a final score of 25-19. The Lady Rams quickly made it even on the next set with a score of 25-18. In the third set, the Portales team started leading by five but the Lady Coyotes slowly caught up to the visitors. A block from Coyote middle blocker Hannah McFerrez took the lead for Roswell at 16-15 in the set and forced a timeout for the Lady Rams. Portales tried to keep their lead but ultimately failed against the Coyotes after a kill from junior outside hitter Alexxis Burrola put them up 28-26.
The fourth set had the Lady Coyotes building a three-point cushion early and protected that lead against the Portales girls. The Lady Rams challenged the Roswell lead only twice this set with two ties, but the Lady Coyotes outlasted the visitors to win the five-point final set.
“The team overcame being down a couple of players,” Lady Coyotes volleyball head coach Savannah Romero said. “A couple of kids had to shift and play different positions and they did a good job rising to the occasion. I’m proud of them.”
Roswell volleyball is currently 4-2 so far on the season and won two straight. The Lady Coyotes will join their neighbors, the Goddard Lady Rockets, at the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament this weekend.