Roswell's Emily Marquez goes for the dig

Roswell junior libero Emily Marquez (2) dives for the dig against Portales High School on Tuesday at the RHS main gym.

 Brad Winters Photo

The Roswell High School varsity volleyball team defeated the visiting Portales Lady Rams on Tuesday with a final score of 3-1 at the Roswell High main gym.

Portales was on a four-game win streak coming into this game against the Lady Coyotes, beating teams like Carlsbad and Dexter. The Lady Coyotes ended that streak by hanging around sets and taking their kill chances. Roswell junior setter Alayna Tarin said Portales’ size was a challenge they had to overcome.