The visiting Roswell High School girls varsity basketball team defeated the Goddard Lady Rockets on Tuesday at the Goddard High School Gym with a final score of 37-25.
It was all Roswell in the first half. The Lady Coyotes jumped to a 7-0 lead against the Lady Rockets in the first quarter and ended the half with a 10-point lead.
Roswell High played well by causing turnovers in the passing lanes and getting offensive boards against Goddard. Goddard struggled to get the ball to the basket early and Roswell kept their offense consistent throughout all four quarters.
Goddard did get things going and cut the Lady Coyotes lead by nine in the third quarter but Roswell kept responding and ended the game with a win by 12 points over the Lady Rockets.
“Our communication was fantastic this game,” Bryana Castro said. “I feel like everyone was on point, our shots are on point, our drives are on point. Our composure was so much better compared to the last game. We weren’t freaking out, we were handling the ball well and we were making good decisions.”
Roswell lost against the Lady Rockets during their first meeting midway through December, and Goddard took the game 39-23.
“I feel like we’re starting to grow and develop. Hopefully, we will be ready come district time,” Lady Coyotes head coach Dan Smith said. “We demand them to work, and if they don’t want to work, they are going to have a hard time playing for us. They just work.”
Coach Smith praised the Lady Coyotes effort on the court and praised senior Mylah Moore for her improvements in the center position.
“Moore has had tremendous growth this year,” Smith said. “Other girls worked hard as well but she has stood out as far as growth from last year to this year. To see these kids grow in skill and confidence is just fun to see.”
Roswell breaks their four-game losing streak with this win and is now 8-9 for the season. The Lady Coyotes have had a hard schedule recently after taking on four Las Cruces teams since the beginning of the year. Roswell next plays Rio Rancho at home Friday night at 6 p.m.
This is Goddard’s sixth loss of the season and they are currently 10-6 for the season. The Lady Rockets is playing the Moriarty Lady Pintos today at the Goddard High School Gym at 5:30 p.m. and then travel to Silver City to play the Lady Fighting Colts on Saturday.
“I felt like at the start of the game, we were flat but at the end of the game we rose and played better,” Goddard senior forward Clara Hatch said. “We have to stay focused on the next few games. The next games are going to be important because they are 4A teams. Moriarty is right behind us, and it would be good for us to win against Silver City.”
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.