The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated the visiting Clint High School Lions from Texas on Tuesday with a final score of 14-4 at the Roswell High School softball field.

The Lady Coyotes started slow in the first two innings against the Lions but picked it up later, increasing their output in each offensive possession. Roswell’s senior Jazmen Lucero, sophomore center field Emily Esquivel and sophomore Alayna Tarin all hit home runs in this game to put the Lady Coyotes up 10 by the bottom of the fourth inning.