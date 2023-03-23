The Roswell High School varsity softball team defeated the visiting Clint High School Lions from Texas on Tuesday with a final score of 14-4 at the Roswell High School softball field.
The Lady Coyotes started slow in the first two innings against the Lions but picked it up later, increasing their output in each offensive possession. Roswell’s senior Jazmen Lucero, sophomore center field Emily Esquivel and sophomore Alayna Tarin all hit home runs in this game to put the Lady Coyotes up 10 by the bottom of the fourth inning.
Despite hitting a two-RBI home run in the fourth, Esquivel said she was thinking about a few misplays and a pop fly-out in the bottom of the second.
“Whenever we didn’t come out with sticks, we tend to get down and be mad about ourselves,” Esquivel said. “Once we started hitting, our energy got higher and we were able to get the momentum going.”
Roswell’s starting pitcher Sarai Morales had to sit out due to an injury and freshman Daniela Hernandez took the starting spot in the early innings. Despite four runs allowed, Hernandez got strikeouts and stopped the bleeding when the Coyotes needed her to. This is Hernandez’s first time starting on varsity and she said she was a little nervous.
“I was nervous and I was throwing a new pitch,” Hernandez said. “But, I got better. My teammates helped me a lot.”
Hernandez said her pitches are “getting there” and thanked her teammates, head coach and Roswell softball assistant coach Savino Sanchez for supporting her.
After this win, the Lady Coyotes (8-2) will have a week's break before facing their neighbors, the Goddard Lady Rockets (3-5), in two doubleheaders on March 28 and then again on April 8.
“Our bats woke up and started hitting the ball like Lady Coyotes knew how,“ Roswell softball head coach Rebecca Marrujo said. “We started slowly but overcame whatever happened in the first few innings.”
