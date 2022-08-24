The Roswell High School varsity volleyball team won their home opener against Santa Teresa High School Saturday at the Roswell High gym. 

“I thought we served the ball well today,” Roswell volleyball head coach Heather Baca said. “We still have a few misses but we served aggressively. We have been working on that quite a bit. I thought our service receive looked good. We still got some things we need to clean up but they did a great job today.” 