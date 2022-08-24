The Roswell High School varsity volleyball team won their home opener against Santa Teresa High School Saturday at the Roswell High gym.
“I thought we served the ball well today,” Roswell volleyball head coach Heather Baca said. “We still have a few misses but we served aggressively. We have been working on that quite a bit. I thought our service receive looked good. We still got some things we need to clean up but they did a great job today.”
The Lady Coyotes started the competition by winning the first set with a nine-point margin against the Desert Warriors. Roswell aced their serves in the middle of the set to give them the lead over Santa Teresa.
Santa Teresa got back in the second set, starting off strong with a 9-1 lead. The Lady Coyotes tried to come back by cutting the Warriors' lead down to two, but Santa Teresa finished off the set 25-21.
“I think we did pretty good,” Roswell senior mid-blocker Analiese Casey said. “We got some swings in there. We got an amazing coach that tells us where the open spots are.”
The third set was neck-and-neck between the two teams. No one was able to put up a significant lead until Roswell scored six straight and survived a great defensive set from Santa Teresa, ending with a score of 25-21.
The final set of the game was all Roswell. The Lady Coyotes created an early cushion and the Desert Warriors could not make up the difference toward the end of the game. The final score was 25-18 and Roswell won three sets against Santa Teresa’s one.
“Honestly, the energy that we had today, I think, was the best it's been all summer,” Roswell senior middle blocker Tatum Johnson said. “We had a bunch of summer tournaments and it was never like this. It was exciting and our fight was there. The aggressiveness was there.”
Johnson said that their “fight” is what she would like to bring against Artesia. Roswell volleyball is facing the Bulldogs next Tuesday at Artesia High School.
