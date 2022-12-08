The Roswell High School varsity girls basketball team won their home opener against the visiting Gadsden Panthers on Tuesday with a final score of 47-34.
The Lady Coyotes were coming off a 57-13 win against Santa Teresa on the road, and Gadsden had won three-straight games since dropping their first game against Goddard High School.
The Panthers started well against Roswell by going up 9-6 in the first quarter. Despite Gadsden's lead, the Lady Coyotes played good defense against the Panthers and forced turnovers. Roswell exploited Gadsden’s weakness by pressuring their main contributors and forcing them to make plays with their role players.
Roswell sophomore guard Emma Esquivel kept Gadsden center Ema Rose in check by bothering and blocking shots in the paint. Esquivel said that the team’s help defense makes Roswell's defense work.
“It’s easier because we have tags that come and help,” Esquivel said. “It 's easy knowing that I got support from the back.”
In terms of offense, everyone on Roswell’s roster contributed, whether making shots, moving off the ball or making the extra pass to find an open teammate for a lightly contested three-pointer. Roswell sophomore guard Bryana Castro shot well beyond the arc, making three three-pointers in the game. Roswell seniors Daci Smith and Myela Velasco also contributed by making one three-pointer each.
“Coach Dan Smith always tells us to get the reps in and get our shots,” Castro said. “He encourages us to be more confident as a team.”
Myela Velasco said that the team made a lot of shots because of their shot selection and ball movement.
“We made a lot of smart choices and ran our plays well,” Velasco said. “We could’ve talked and boxed out a little more.”
Lady Coyotes basketball head coach Dan Smith echoed Velasco’s comments on their rebounding but was overall proud of his team’s performance against Gadsden.
“I’m just proud of how we fly around the court on defense,” Smith said. “Just covering for each other all the time. First game at home, there are a lot of jitters. They got their grandmas, parents and everybody watching. I thought we settled in and did fine.”
Both teams went back and forth with five lead changes in the second quarter, and by the end of the first half, the Lady Coyotes led the game by seven points.
Roswell kept up their momentum on both ends after the first half, holding Gadsden to just five points and scoring 11. Gadsden cut down the lead by nine in the fourth quarter by going on an 11-7 run, but Roswell scored enough to keep Gadsden down.
The Lady Coyotes are now 2-0 and will face Alamogordo on Friday at the Roswell High School Gym.
