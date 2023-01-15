The Goddard High School girls' varsity basketball team defeated the visiting Moriarty Lady Pintos with a final score of 45-39 at the Roswell High School gym on Thursday night.
Before the varsity game, the Junior Varsity Lady Rockets played a nail-biter that came down to the last possession but won against the Lady Pintos with a final score of 32-29.
In the varsity game, the Lady Rockets started well to get a head start on Moriarty but the Lady Pintos were right on their heels, taking leads once in the first and twice in the second quarter. The lead can be attributed to the Lady Rocket’s turnovers and Moriarty’s finishing in the first half.
“We just lose focus and forget to do our fundamental basketball that we work on, jump stopping faking a pass to make a pass,” Lady Rockets girls basketball head coach Chris Roybal said. “Sometimes we just freak out and forget to do that. When we get back to the basics and we do those fundamentals, we play smart basketball and we don’t turn it over as much.”
Moriarty’s points began to dry up in the second half after Goddard stopped them in the third quarter as the Lady Rockets held them to two points. Goddard sophomore forward Ashlee Buck knocked down two-straight threes in the second half to pull away from the Lady Pintos.
“I think we just wore them down at the end,” Roybal said. “We play a tenacious brand of defense and we’ve been working on our conditioning. It showed tonight and it looked like we were in better shape than they were.”
Goddard junior Alessandra Porras and senior Ericca Cannon took over the fourth quarter with a combined 12 points. Porras swatted Moriarty’s shot attempts and got points on the other end. Porras ended the night with a double-double for the night at least three blocks on the second half.
“I don’t even know. I was just going and playing,” Porras said. “I was super proud of my teammates for pushing through. They work so hard. Everybody works their butts off.”
Porras was emotional after a fall going for a block attempt during the second half but was able to get up on her own strength.
“I didn’t want to be hurt for them because I knew everybody wants this, and I want it too,” Porras said. “They just told me to keep a positive mindset and push through, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
With this win against Moriarty, the Lady Rockets are now 11-6 for the season and started their road stint on Saturday at Silver City and will be playing the Wildcats at Clovis on Tuesday.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.