The Goddard High School varsity softball team played a scrimmage against the visiting Ruidoso Lady Warriors on Wednesday.

The Goddard softball program underwent a coaching change over the offseason, replacing former head coach Jessica Zamora with Carlton Gilette after helping the Goddard soccer team reach the state championship semifinals. Coach Gilette and Goddard program veteran assistant coach Tiffanie Bolanos want to improve from last season’s 8-19 record.