The Goddard High School girls varsity basketball team is off to a hot start after defeating the Gadsden Panthers on Tuesday night at the Goddard High School Gym with a final score of 31-18.
After defeating Deming in their home opener on Saturday, the Lady Rockets continued to play excellent basketball in their game against Gadsden.
Lady Rockets basketball head coach Chris Roybal said that their defense plays will have a key role in their game plan and it shows in their game against the Panthers. Despite a relatively slow night for scoring, Goddard suffocated their matchups by pressing and forcing the Lady Panthers to take bad shots.
On top of their press defense, Goddard controlled the boards on both ends of the court, generated extra possessions through steals and defended the paint with verticality. Goddard’s junior center Addycen Luck displayed great defense against Gadsden’s shot attempts in the paint and defended without fouling. Goddard seniors Alessandra Porras and Clara Hatch contributed by getting offensive rebounds and scoring a few put-back points against the Gadsden’s defense.
The Lady Rockets limited Gadsden to eight points in the first half and ten in the second. Offensively, the Panthers could not get anything going from deep and their paint production does not make up for all their possessions.
On offense, Goddard took what the defense gave them and made the most of their opportunities. When the offense gets stale, coach Roybal will implement a set play out of a timeout to get a bucket and reset their offense.
Goddard’s sophomore wing Ashlee Buck made a three-pointer in the first half but immediately took another three that missed, which coach Roybal took notice of and corrected. Buck is still learning what shots to take and wants to improve on her shot-making.
“I think it helps a lot thinking that I can do more than I can,” Buck said regarding her shots. “I just hope to improve on my accuracy and get the most out of my playing time.”
Goddard senior guard Ericca Cannon was a major part of their offense and defense, scoring most of Goddard’s points and pestering Gadsden’s Ashley Hernandez to take wild threes. She said that she worked on her shooting and overall game during the offseason to be the best player she can be.
“I hope that we keep this grind going,” Luck said. “Coach Roybal said we have a list and that we are going to get all the check marks.”
After Thanksgiving break, the Lady Rockets will be facing the Clovis Wildcats on Tuesday for their last home game until going on the road for tournaments.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304 or sports@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.