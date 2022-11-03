The Goddard High School girls' varsity soccer team lost against the Hilltoppers in Los Alamos in overtime last Saturday in the 2022 Girls Soccer State Championships with a final score of 2-1.

After defeating the Artesia Bulldogs in the first round, the Lady Rockets played the Hilltoppers in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Girls Soccer State Championships in Class 4A. Junior forward Lexi Piñon scored the Rockets only goal in the second half, but Los Alamos struck the winning goal in overtime.