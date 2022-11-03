The Goddard High School girls' varsity soccer team lost against the Hilltoppers in Los Alamos in overtime last Saturday in the 2022 Girls Soccer State Championships with a final score of 2-1.
After defeating the Artesia Bulldogs in the first round, the Lady Rockets played the Hilltoppers in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Girls Soccer State Championships in Class 4A. Junior forward Lexi Piñon scored the Rockets only goal in the second half, but Los Alamos struck the winning goal in overtime.
On offense, the Lady Rockets had seven shots on goal but the Hilltoppers more than doubled that number. Defensively, Goddard senior goalkeeper Lily Bowles accumulated 15 saves throughout the match.
“We played a heck of a game,” Bowles said. “The heart, the hustle. That was a good game. A lot of people thought we were outmatched going into it but that wasn’t our mindset. We came in with the mindset that we can beat anyone on any given day, and that’s how we played. We played like we were meant to be there and we were. It was a tough game. We lost at the very end of overtime, in the last few seconds, they earned it, and we fought hard. It’s my last year, It’s sad but it was a good season. We’re proud of where we went and I’m proud of what we become as a team.”
Bowles also praised their leadership and the freshmen for stepping up during the game.
Los Alamos played Hope Christian in the semifinals on Wednesday. Hope Christian, who won 6-0, will play either St. Pius X or Albuquerque Academy for the championship on Saturday. The results of the second semifinal game was not available by press time.
With the season complete, the Lady Rockets ended their season with a 14-8 record in the regular season, a 6-0 district record, and the district championship.
Sports reporter Blynn Juliano Beltran can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 304, or sports@rdrnews.com.