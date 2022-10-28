The 2022-2023 District Soccer Champions Goddard Lady Rockets won their first round of playoff soccer at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex against the Artesia High School last Tuesday night with a final score of 2-0.
Before their game against the Bulldogs, the Lady Rockets defeated Portales High School 7-0 and ended their regular season with a 14-7 record, winning them the district championship in their district. The team is ready for the challenge ahead of them.
Some of the veterans in the team, senior forward Ashlyn Ramos and junior defender Clara Hatch, remember their quarter-finals loss against Albuquerque Academy and hope to push beyond their last year’s performance.
“Last year, we went to the quarter-finals, and it didn’t go so well,” Hatch said.
Goddard lost to Albuquerque Chargers with a final score of 7-1 during the 2021 Girls Soccer State Championships - 4A.
In their game against the Bulldogs, the Lady Rockets dominated the pitch from start to finish. The Bulldogs may surprise the Goddard backline with a couple of through balls, but Artesia’s offense cannot follow through with a goal.
The Lady Rockets limited Artesia’s touches by getting the ball first and making it hard for the Bulldogs to make efficient passes. The Lady Rockets played well together, communicating and making the most of their offensive possessions.
Goddard sophomore midfielder Lauren Medrano stuck a goal with less than four minutes left in the first half with the help of junior forward Lexi Pinon. Medrano said that it feels great to get the first goal against Artesia and spoke to why this team is a great playoff contender.
“We keep it positive even when we are down. We keep it going and try to build up our momentum more and more,” Medrano said. “Even if we make mistakes or someone scores, we keep going. We give everyone credit and it’s just really great to be in this team.”
After the first half, Pinon followed in the second half by crossing an Artesia player and sending the ball in the back of the net. Pinon had one goal and two assists after the game.
Defensively, Artesia did a great job stopping Goddard’s forwards from scoring more than two goals, considering the number of shot chances that the Lady Rockets created for themselves.
For the Rocket's defense, Clara Hatch, senior defender Sara Royo Begueria, and keeper Lily Bowles protected the net well. Still, Artesia’s struggles on the offensive end did not give the Goddard backline enough chances to play their best effort.
With this win at home, the Lady Rockets are hoping to carry their momentum to face Los Alamos this Saturday on the road for the quarter-finals of the 2022 Girls Soccer State Championships.