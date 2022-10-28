The 2022-2023 District Soccer Champions Goddard Lady Rockets won their first round of playoff soccer at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex against the Artesia High School last Tuesday night with a final score of 2-0.

Before their game against the Bulldogs, the Lady Rockets defeated Portales High School 7-0 and ended their regular season with a 14-7 record, winning them the district championship in their district. The team is ready for the challenge ahead of them. 