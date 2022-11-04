The Goddard High School varsity volleyball team defeated the Bulldogs to win the 4A District 4 championship at the Artesia High School gym on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep.
For the Lady Rockets, they were coming into the game with a 17-4 regular season record and a 4-0 record in the district. The Lady Bulldogs were right behind them with a 15-6 regular season record and a 3-1 record in district play.
In the first set, Goddard jumped out to an early lead against the Lady Bulldogs. Artesia’s errors mounted to a 7-0 lead for the Lady Rockets but later got back in shape to cut the Rockets’ lead within two.
The Lady Rockets did make some errors but not enough to cause a lead change. Goddard took the first set, 25-19.
Artesia led the way in the second set, going up by four against Goddard and forcing Lady Rockets head coach Dewayne Roberts to call a time out. The Lady Bulldogs, however, squandered their lead due to a combination of errors and Lady Rocket kills. Goddard junior setter Mireya Armendariz took the lead and senior middle hitter Sophia Valdez continued the momentum to win the set 25-15.
With their backs against the wall, Artesia played their best set of the night against the Lady Rockets by hanging around despite an eight-point Goddard lead. The Lady Bulldogs kept the Rockets honest, built some momentum, and shaved Goddard’s cushion by six, inducing a timeout call by the Lady Rockets.
Artesia continued their momentum after Roberts’ timeout call by further cutting the Rocket’s lead by three more. However, Sophia Valdez took over the game and with three straight kills, Goddard won the set and a fifth straight district championship for the Lady Rockets.
The Lady Rockets defensive effort made sure Goddard take leads and keep their cushion intact. Goddard rarely made errors and kept up the energy to block Artesia’s shots.
“This win tonight solidifies our fifth district championship,” Roberts said. “It’s just a testament to what these kids can do and worked hard for. I’m proud of them and now we are looking forward to the state tournament.”
Winning the district championship will likely give Goddard a top seed in the 2022 volleyball state championship bracket. The Lady Rockets were set to finish district play against Lovington on Thursday night and the bracket for the volleyball state championship will be released on Sunday. Results for the Lovington game were not available at press time.
