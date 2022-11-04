The Goddard High School varsity volleyball team defeated the Bulldogs to win the 4A District 4 championship at the Artesia High School gym on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep.

For the Lady Rockets, they were coming into the game with a 17-4 regular season record and a 4-0 record in the district. The Lady Bulldogs were right behind them with a 15-6 regular season record and a 3-1 record in district play.