Local softball travel team Lady Storm 14U defeated Carlsbad's EC Prospects 14U at the Swing for the Rings softball tournament held at the Bob Forrest Youth Softball Complex last Sunday.

The Lady Storms faced Amarillo, Texas' team the Black Widows and defeated them 12-0 to move on against EC Prospect in the second round. EC Prospects did come out on top early on against the Storms with a final score of 9-5 but the Roswell team lived up to their names and stormed out of the loser's bracket.