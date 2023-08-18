Local softball travel team Lady Storm 14U defeated Carlsbad's EC Prospects 14U at the Swing for the Rings softball tournament held at the Bob Forrest Youth Softball Complex last Sunday.
The Lady Storms faced Amarillo, Texas' team the Black Widows and defeated them 12-0 to move on against EC Prospect in the second round. EC Prospects did come out on top early on against the Storms with a final score of 9-5 but the Roswell team lived up to their names and stormed out of the loser's bracket.
“We struggled trying to figure out the speed of pitchers and certain areas on defense we needed to clean up. Running into a well-coached team like EC Prospect was a little difficult, but the girls came together, fight and get the win,” Lady Storms head coach Steven Aguirre said.
The Storms took out three teams in the loser's bracket and played against EC Prospects twice in a grueling Sunday of softball in Carlsbad.
First, a Carlsbad team, The Scrappers, with a final score of 12-0. Then, the Lady Storms defeated the West Texas Sting from Kermit, Texas with a final score of 3-2. After the Sting, the Storms crushed the OC Outlaws, a fellow Roswell team, with a final score of 10-1.
“It’s not easy. Losing to EC Prospect threw us into a mindset of being stuck or losing the edge,” Aguirre said. “It took a lot of courage, grit and energy on the girl’s part, knowing that it is a do-or-die game for us. Now that they have the opportunity to win this thing against the team that put us in the loser’s bracket, I think it gave the girls an edge and put the pressure on them.”
In the championship, the Lady Storms had to play EC Prospects in the championship game twice to solidify a tourney win and the Lady Storms defeated them 4-2 in the first game.
The girls from Roswell eventually took the last game with a final score of 6-3 to win the championship. Viola Tarin, the parent of Marisol Hernandez, saw her daughter contribute a three-RBI home run in the third inning. That Sunday was also Hernandez’s birthday.
“It couldn’t have come at a better day,” Tarin said. “I was proud of the team for battling back through the heat. Lily Lucero, our catch, for making plays with all that catcher gear on. Aylin Gutierrez for pitching in both games. Every one of those girls has a hand in winning that tournament.”
After the win, coach Aguirre thanked the girls and their parents for supporting the team and tipped his hat to EC Prospect head coach Mario Reyes as Reyes moves on from travel softball.
“This team has been together for six years,” Aguirre said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them — the amount of effort they put forward. I’d like to thank the parents for entrusting me to take the girls to the next level. All the love and support they give us is greatly appreciated. I want to thank Coach Reyes, EC Prospect, and all the girls he coached. I wish them nothing but continued success. I’d like to tip my hat to him for all the energy and support he had for the girls and the sport.”